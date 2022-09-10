Someone Turned This BC School Bus Into An Airbnb And It’s Actually Pretty Cool

It’s not quite the magic school bus but it’ll do. This one-of-a-kind converted 1969 school bus with a retro flare is available to rent out on Airbnb for just $100 per night.

The charming accommodation on Vancouver Island was restored using mainly reclaimed and salvaged components.

RELATED: Fall Asleep In This Cozy Oceanfront Treehouse In B.C.

It can sleep up to two guests with a loft bed and one bathroom.

Prepare for an old school experience while staying here, as there’s no WiFi inside the bus (but there is some cell reception so it’s not completely off-the-grid).

It also features a comfy queen-size bed, room darkening curtains, a kitchenette, work space and quaint sitting area. Stay entertained with board games, cards, books, art and letter writing supplies and much more.

The outdoor space includes a covered deck, propane BBQ, hammock in the trees and a private fire pit area.

The airbnb is nestled in a whimsical garden space in the beautiful area of Sooke, just off the Galloping Goose Trail.

Nature is right at your doorstep, as it’s surrounded by pristine beaches, lush forest and serene lakes and rivers. And there’s also plenty of coastal hikes to explore in the region.

Old School Airbnb In Sooke

Where: Near Sooke, a 30 minute drive from Victoria

Cost: Approximately $100 per night

How To Book: Visit the Airbnb website

For more must-visit destinations in beautiful B.C., check out our Travel & Outdoors section.