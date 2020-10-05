CONTEST: Win A Spa Day For Two At The Scandinave Spa In Whistler

Keep that summer glow even during the cozy days of fall by indulging in a self-care day at one of B.C.’s most scenic spas.

We’ve partnered with the Scandinave Spa in Whistler to give away a pair of bath access passes to one lucky winner.

This beautiful oasis offers a quiet retreat immersed in nature where guests can enjoy the benefits of hydrotherapy while soaking up all the views.

The hot-cold-relax cycle is an age-old Finnish tradition, which allows the body and mind to fully unwind.

Spa-goers can practice this method at the Scandinave with its hot baths, cold plunges, saunas, steam rooms and solariums.

There’s also several hammocks, nordic showers, outdoor fireplaces and a multi-purpose yoga studio to ensure guests leave feeling rejuvenated.

The Scandinave Spa has taken additional safety measures to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

They include: operating at a reduced capacity, enhanced cleaning and hygiene procedures and instilling physical distancing guidelines. In addition, masks are mandatory in the lobby and change rooms as of October 9.

For your chance to win a likely much-needed day at the spa, simply follow the contest rules below:

Scandinave Spa Contest



To enter, contestants MUST complete at least two of the following 4 steps:

1. Follow @604Now and @ScandinaveWhis on Instagram. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

2. ‘Like’ 604 Now on Facebook. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

3. Follow @604Now on Twitter and tweet the following (1 entry):

Win a spa day for two at the Scandinave Spa in #Whistler via @604Now. RT & Follow to enter! https://bit.ly/3d5p6IT

4. Join the 604 Now Newsletter here. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

A total of 4 entries will be allowed per person. Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm on Thursday, October 15. One winner will be drawn at random and contacted through the platform(s) they used to enter. Good luck to everyone who enters!