A massive expansion for Sasquatch Mountain Resort is another step closer to becoming a reality.

The Fraser Valley Regional District gave the Hemlock Valley’s official community plan the green light.

According to officials at the BC ski resort, this is a “major step forward” in the development and expansion of the resort’s master plan.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort Expansion Renderings



The resort is nestled on the west side of Harrison Lake, just outside of Harrison Hot Springs.

After being in the planning phase over the past few years, the $2.5B expansion is now in the development phase.

The proposed expansion would make the now small ski resort one of the largest ski resorts in the province, with the addition of new hotels, condos, restaurants and retailers over the next two decades.

The upgrades would see Sasquatch Mountain Resort become similar to larger ski resort towns, such as Whistler Village.

It will also grow the resort’s recreation area to about 15,000 acres, from just over 850 acres.

Construction could begin as early as summer 2023.

