This Luxury Beach House Deserves A Spot On Your 2022 BC Bucket List

2022 is on the horizon and that means there’s 365 more chances to explore beautiful BC.

Saltwood Beach House is an idyllic staycation spot to do just that. Nestled in the serene Ucluelet, this gorgeous getaway deserves a spot on your 2022 bucket list.

The luxury waterfront accommodation can sleep up to four guests with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Described as “where the forest meets the sea,” this spot is right on the Pacific Ocean and the extraordinary Wild Pacific Trail.

It features an open layout, vaulted wood ceilings, gas fireplace and a private deck with a hot tub featuring some of the best ocean and forest views you’ll find in the region.

It has a gourmet kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and everything else you could need to cook up a delicious meal.

You can also have a beach fire in their meadow area, assuming there’s no fire ban during the time you’re visiting.

Saltwood sits on one acre of land and consists of two guesthouses: The Sea (lower), The Trees (upper) and the main house. No matter which suite you choose, you’ll be in for a trip you won’t soon forget.

Saltwood Beach House



Where: Ucluelet (exact address TBA when booking is confirmed)

Cost: Approximately $570 per night

Book: Find it on Airbnb

