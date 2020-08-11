Health Officials Salmonella Warning Expands To Several More Products

Health officials are expanding its recall list to several prepared items that may have salmonella.

Last month, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a warning about salmonella, due to onions from the U.S. But now the list of contaminated items includes seven types of salsa, prepared salads and sandwiches.

So far, more than 200 Canadians have developed the illness, which has been traced to red onions produced by Thompson International Inc. of California.

The items on the recall list include seven varieties of salsa from Fresh is Best Salsa Co., in containers ranging from 220 mL to 2.2 L. You should also watch out for prepared sandwiches and salads sold at IGA, Safeway, Sobey’s and Thrifty Foods.

