Ryan Reynolds Just Revealed His Most Favourite Vancouver Restaurants

Ryan Reynold’s favourite restaurants are very West side.

For those who don’t know Reynolds is from Vancouver and he went to Kitsilano highschool.

In a recent interview promoting his latest Netflix project, Reynolds was asked what his favourite restaurants were. He answered with two Vancouver spots.

Not unlike many Kitsilano students, Ryan Reynolds spent time at long gone Benny’s Bagels.

It was a 24 hour bagel joint on Broadway with a large, unsupervised mezzanine upstairs, above a nice warm bagel kitchen.

It was very popular with students from all around.

Reynolds’ favourite restaurant is Minerva’s on 41st avenue in Kerrisdale. It’s a standard sounding Greek restaurant with traditional fare including souvlaki, roast lamb shoulder and pizza.

One could only imagine he spent nights with his friends carousing at Benny’s Bagels but spent his family birthdays with his mom at Minerva’s.

