What is it about a tudor home or mansion that we find so appealing? Is it the connection to English royalty? Or is it the tidy exterior combined with the grand interiors? Or maybe it’s just that they’re not super common here in Vancouver.
The Rosemary Estate, as it’s called, is a “Tudor Revival masterpiece”, designed by MacLure and Fox and built for Whiskey baron Robert Taulk. Construction took three years, finishing in 1915, which means this tudor mansion Vancouver is 105 years old.
It’s other numbers are equally as impressive.
The Rosemary Estate
Address: 3689 Selkirk Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6H 2Y9 Canada
Sale Price: $26,988,000
Year Built: 1915
Interior: 16,655 square-feet
Bedrooms: 12
Bathrooms: 12
And, of course, here’s a look at the house:
The Rosemary Estate in Vancouver has undergone a 5-year, multi-million dollar restoration, meaning that with the Tudor Revival architecture aside, the mansion does not look 105 years old.
It’s also equipped with the following amenities:
- 11 fireplaces
- 20-foot ceilings
- Gold chandelier
- Carved oak staircase
- Mahogany-panelled ceilings and walls
- La Cornue/Gaggenau kitchen
- Separate caterer’s kitchen
- Spa-inspired baths, made with Carrara marble
- Attached coach house
It’s quite the abode. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly interested in a $36 million home on Point Grey Road, but wouldn’t it be apropos if they ended up here?
If what they value most now is privacy, however, perhaps the Duchess and Duke of Sussex should spring for the 80-acre Laxton Lake Estate in Abbotsford, or the 340-acre Fawn Bluff Cove, both of which are much less expensive.
All photos via Rew.
