What is it about a tudor home or mansion that we find so appealing? Is it the connection to English royalty? Or is it the tidy exterior combined with the grand interiors? Or maybe it’s just that they’re not super common here in Vancouver.

The Rosemary Estate, as it’s called, is a “Tudor Revival masterpiece”, designed by MacLure and Fox and built for Whiskey baron Robert Taulk. Construction took three years, finishing in 1915, which means this tudor mansion Vancouver is 105 years old.

It’s other numbers are equally as impressive.

The Rosemary Estate

Address: 3689 Selkirk Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6H 2Y9 Canada

Sale Price: $26,988,000

Year Built: 1915

Interior: 16,655 square-feet

Bedrooms: 12

Bathrooms: 12

And, of course, here’s a look at the house:

The Rosemary Estate in Vancouver has undergone a 5-year, multi-million dollar restoration, meaning that with the Tudor Revival architecture aside, the mansion does not look 105 years old.

It’s also equipped with the following amenities:

11 fireplaces

20-foot ceilings

Gold chandelier

Carved oak staircase

Mahogany-panelled ceilings and walls

La Cornue/Gaggenau kitchen

Separate caterer’s kitchen

Spa-inspired baths, made with Carrara marble

Attached coach house

It’s quite the abode. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly interested in a $36 million home on Point Grey Road, but wouldn’t it be apropos if they ended up here?

If what they value most now is privacy, however, perhaps the Duchess and Duke of Sussex should spring for the 80-acre Laxton Lake Estate in Abbotsford, or the 340-acre Fawn Bluff Cove, both of which are much less expensive.

All photos via Rew.

