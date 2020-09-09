Enjoy Rosé All Day On Thursdays At This Vancouver Hot Spot

Any time is a good time for Rosé. Luckily for us, one Vancouver hot spot is offering Rosé all day on Thursdays.

Honey Salt at Parq Vancouver is featuring its vast selection of Rosé during the weekly special—with varieties from France, Italy, Spain, Argentina and the Okanagan.

They’ll also be serving refreshing (and delicious) Rosé Sangria Popsicles, cotton candy treats and more, which are only available on Thursdays.

There’s also some Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, including a neon Rosé All Day sign.

Rosé All Day at Honey Salt

When: Thursdays only



Where: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver



