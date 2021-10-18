Videos Capture People Rope Jumping In Squamish And It Looks Truly Terrifying

Those with a crippling fear of heights need not apply.

A series of videos have been popping up on TikTok, showing people rope jumping in Squamish, and it is not for the feint of heart.

This next level bungee jumping gets you close and personal with nature, but is definitely not recommended for the masses. Take a look for yourself below.

It looks absolutely terrifying (and dangerous we might add). TikTok has even removed some of the videos because of the danger it poses.

But that hasn’t stopped people from leaping off the Stawamus Chief with a scream.

Rope Jumping In Squamish

@blem51 Tik tok banned this saying it was dangerous. This is completely safe. F you tik tok. Has well over 100k views #squamish #ropeswing ♬ original sound – user1103337288591

TikTok user “blem51” has posted several videos of rope jumping in Squamish, including the one above, which has garnered more than 100,000 views.

One user decided to step it up a notch by posting a video with a Mary Poppins theme.

TikTok user “maynegld” also posted the above video, with the appropriate caption: “Don’t show your moms this video.”

While we definitely don’t recommend anyone does this, it’s kind of crazy to think how many people are willing to just jump off the side of a mountain.

