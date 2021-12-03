This Vancouver Restaurant Lets You Dip Your Food In Cheese Fondue

There’s a new restaurant in town and it’s about all things cheese fondue. Dig into the ooey gooey cheesy goodness to your heart’s content at Roosh in the heart of Gastown.

The Swiss eatery has lots of sharable dishes, including a big pot of cheese fondue (Emmenthal and Gruyere melted with white wine), garlic butter pretzels and waffle fries.

You can dip a variety of items in the cheese fondue, from bread and pickles to a vast selection of veggies.

Plus, they whip up an incredible selection of “Rosti,” which is a Swiss take on potato pancakes. These are shredded Russet potatoes served with a selection of seasonal fresh ingredients. It comes in a variety of mouth watering choices, including chorizo, turkey, pork, lobster, salmon and mushroom varieties.

Make sure to save room for dessert though. Ask your server for their rotating selection of decadent dessert options.

It’s also a popular spot for cocktails. Try their espresso martini, earl grey fitzgerald or thyme to shine. And there’s a wide selection of beer, cider and wine to enjoy as well.

Roosh

When: Open from 5 p.m. to late Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: 2 Water Street, Vancouver

