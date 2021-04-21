On Monday, Rogers and Fido users across Canada lost their internet and cell phone service causing frustration, to say the least. Now the company is trying to make up for it.

The Rogers outage was a costly one for many Canadians, as they lost a full day of connectivity. Many use their services to work from home, need it to run a business, or stay in touch at a time where in-person communication is restricted.

Rogers has made an announcement that they would be offering compensation for this outage.

On Tuesday, Rogers stated that they would be providing “a credit equivalent” to one day’s worth of service. Customers won’t have to pay for, however, is the service they didn’t receive.

A credit equivalent to yesterday’s wireless service fee will be applied your May bill. This will be done automatically & no action is required by you. (2/4) — Rogers News (@AboutRogers) April 20, 2021

Rogers has also stated that the outage was a result of upgrades with the Ericsson software that caused devices to be disconnected from the network. Essentially they blamed the Swedish company for the outage and mentioned they are working on rolling out Canada’s first 5G network.

What Are People Saying?

Given the impact of a full-day outage at a time where digital connection is all people have, earning back the trust of customers may be a bit tough.

Tens of thousands of angry customers have a bitter taste of the Rogers service, if they didn’t already.

Given the outage and lack of communication or response from Rogers, we (family & workplace) will be reviewing our current suite of services from Rogers. It is not acceptable, in 2021, for a telecommunications company to have a 21 hour breakdown of their primary system. — Robin Persaud (@TheRobinDP) April 21, 2021

2 dollars for 100s in lost income. Everyone switch to Telus !! — Will Seoane (@SeoaneWill) April 20, 2021

I lost anywhere from 100 to 140 dollars because I couldn’t work yesterday. Are you going to be sending me that money as well? After all, you just admitted liability, right? — Peter G. Penton (@PeterGPenton) April 21, 2021

All services has been fully restored for Rogers and Fido customers, however, time will tell who will stick with the company and if this compensation is enough.

