Rocky Mountaineer Is Offering BC Residents 2 For 1 Travel Deals For 2021

It’s never been a better time to be a resident of beautiful BC.

Rocky Mountaineer is offering a deal almost too good to be true for those looking to make train travel a part of their 2021 plans (when it’s safe to travel again).

The deal is actually available to both BC and Alberta residents.

Those living in either province who book a two or three day rail trip for 2021 will receive a complimentary pass to travel again (which they can use anytime within the next five years).

This is the first time a buy-one-get-one deal like this has been offered to local residents.

Travellers can choose from three rail trips.

Three day journey between Vancouver and Jasper via Whistler and Quesnel

Two day journey between Vancouver and Jasper via Kamloops

Two day journey between Vancouver and Lake Louise or Banff via Kamloops

“Over the past 30 years, Rocky Mountaineer has welcomed more than 2.2 million people from around the world to experience our premium daytime train journeys between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies towns of Jasper, Lake Louise and Banff,” said Steve Sammut, president and chief executive officer of Rocky Mountaineer.

“As Canadians are dreaming of their next travel experience, we hope they will join us for a memorable train journey that explores some of the most spectacular scenery our country has to offer.”

Guests can book now with enhanced flexibility, which allows them to make changes to travel dates and passenger names at no extra charge.

Rocky Mountaineer is also offering another deal that is open to all Canadian residents.

Travellers can save up to $1,400 per couple with this deal, which can be used on qualifying travel packages of five days or more. For more information, check out their website.

Both of these deals will be available for a limited-time only.

