These New ‘Hall Of Flame’ Chocolate Bars Support Local Charitable Initiatives

Rocky Mountain Chocolate has teamed up with Vancouver Firefighter Charities to turn up the heart with a new sweet treat. But act quick—it’s available for a limited-time only.

The chocolate bar is inspired by the ‘Hall of Flame’ calendar and it’s available starting Nov. 1st.

The 4 oz. solid milk chocolate bar features colourful flames made up of cocoa butter drizzle and sparkling crystalized sugar.

Firefighters featured in the 2021 Hall of Flame calendar went to the Rocky Mountain Chocolate headquarters in Burnaby to take part in creating the sweets.

A limited number of the chocolate bars will be sold at Rocky Mountain Chocolate locations across B.C. throughout November.

They’re also available for delivery in the Vancouver area, just place your order on their website.

“The team at Rocky Mtn Chocolate is incredibly excited and honoured to be collaborating with Vancouver Firefighter Charities this November on our special-edition Hall of Flame chocolate bar,” said Rocky Mtn Chocolate co-owner Tammi Kerzner.

“Many of these unique and delicious chocolate bars were handmade with love by the hardworking men and women featured in this year’s Hall of Flame calendar, and each bar sold will help support the BC Burn Fund and the important charitable work of the VFC.”

The chocolate bars are $10 each, with $5 from each sale being donated to the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund and the VFC’s Lifelines for Seniors and Snacks for Kids community programs benefiting at-risk groups in Vancouver.

‘Hall of Flame’ Bars at Rocky Mountain Chocolate

When: Available throughout the month of November

Where: Rocky Mountain Chocolate locations across B.C.

Cost: $10 each with $5 from each sale donated to VFC’s charitable initiatives

