Rare Summer Solstice ‘Ring of Fire’ Will Be Visible Over BC This June

Editor’s note: NASA is warning that solar eclipse glasses must be worn at all times while viewing an annular or partial solar eclipse, as there is a threat of blindness if you are not prepared. Please also note that, you are to never look directly at the sun as it can damage your eyes.

The “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse will be visible in B.C. this month. In this case annular doesn’t mean yearly, and it’s actually a rare sight to see.

The actual full eclipse lasts for 1 hour and 40 minutes, however that isn’t what’s visible. What’s spectacular about this event is that stargazers can expect to see a partial solar eclipse just after sunrise. It should look like a ring, hence the name.

A partial solar eclipse looks like the sun has a bite or chunk taken out of it, and it will be visible over the B.C. sky on June 10.

What Is A Solar Eclipse?

The moon orbits the Earth, as it does it eventually moves between the sun and Earth. When this happens, the moon actually blocks the light of the sun from reaching Earth. This causes an eclipse of the sun, or solar eclipse.

During a solar eclipse, the moon casts a shadow onto Earth.

What is a Ring Of Fire Eclipse?

Sometimes annular eclipses occur, such as this one coming up on June 10. This is when the moon covers the sun’s centre and leaves the sun’s outer edge visible.

Because the moon is farther away from Earth, it seems smaller, so it does not block the entire view of the sun.

This forms a “ring of fire” or “annulus” around the moon. Annular means ring in Latin. It can look like a dark disk on top of a flaming circle.

The next total solar eclipse is thought to happen on April 8, 2024.

