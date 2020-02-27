Ricky Gervais Raved About Vancouver Beer – Leading To a Beer Named Ricky Tears

Comedian Ricky Gervais has always had a love affair with Vancouver and has made it known over numerous trips.

While the English celebrity has posted photos of Vancouver and tweeted about how he “f*cking loves Vancouver.”

But apparently he’s not just a fan of our scenery – he thinks the beer here is pretty great too.

Farewell Vancouver. I love you. pic.twitter.com/xEEpANfsmT — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) October 1, 2014

A Twitter follower recently asked Gervais what his favourite brand of beer is and he took that moment to praise Vancouver’s Parallel 49.

“I remember thinking ‘Gypsies Tears’ in Vancouver was the best beer I’d ever tasted though,” he replied.

That’s quite a compliment to the Red Ale (now named Ruby Tears)!

When Parallel 49 heard the news, they said they weren’t opposed to renaming the beer Ricky Tears or creating a new beer called “Ricky Gerveza Mexican lager”

The company spokesperson did say they were prepared to donate toward an animal charity of Gervais’ choice, given the comedian is a renowned animal rights activist.

Gervais is the creator behind the U.K The Office and actor in several other shows, including After Life.

He’s returning to Vancouver this summer for his comedy show, so you may just see him at the brewery.

Gervais isn’t the only one to praise B.C. however – Chris Pratt posted a video recently, attesting to the province’s beauty.

