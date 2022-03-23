Beginning this April, the Minoru Park lake and surrounding area is going to be closed this spring and summer.

According to the city, this section of the park needs to be revitalized as the infrastructure is aging.

RELATED: The Richmond Night Market Opens in April & Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Minoru Park Lakes

Residents of Richmond made it clear, through public consultation, that the park is very important to them, and the city intends for the upgraded lake area to maintain much of its original character.

Part of the upgrade includes a new cascading waterfall, plaza, and paved pathways and boardwalks with lighting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Markus McGruff (@markus_mcgruff)

The city says the upgrade will also include environmental and ecological benefits.

Areas closed during construction will include the existing lakes and plaza areas, pathways and trails north of the canal including the pedestrian bridges, and portions of the Bowling Green Road parking lot.

Other amenities within the 26 hectare (65 acre) Minoru Park remain open including the Minoru oval track, sport fields, playground, and chapel gardens.

The park is home to many animals and is a place for Richmond residents to get close to nature and find relaxation.

The city intends for the park to be revitalized by early 2023, which means the area won’t be accessible this Spring and Summer.

MORE IN RICHMOND:

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.