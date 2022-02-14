Richmond Driver Parks Car On SkyTrain Plaza Next To ATM, Again

Drivers in the city of Richmond are once again the spotlight of attention, this time for pulling their car up onto a busy pedestrian plaza.

A Toyota Highlander has immortalized itself by pulling up onto the pavement outside Richmond-Brighouse Station and parking.

RELATED: 21 Rules You Need to Know to Survive in Vancouver, According To Vancouver

Photos of the incident were uploaded to the popular Facebook page “Richmond Learn’s To Drive”.

People were not particularly surprised by this though.

Commenters on the Facebook page noted this has happened before at the exact same spot. In May last year a woman parked her Audi outside the same Richmond train station to access the ATM.

If this becomes a regular occurrence, perhaps more than one car at a time will park directly in front of the entrance to Brighouse Station; however, there can only be one Highlander.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.