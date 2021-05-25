Richmond is considering an all-inclusive playground which could cost nearly $2 million to build.

The “Magical Bridge” playground would be accessible for all children, including those with physical, cognitive and sensory disabilities. If plans are to proceed, the playground would be located in the area that is currently the Steveston Community Park.

A report on the potential of the new playground will be discussed on May 26 with the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Committee.

More On The Magical Bridge Playground

The original Magical Bridge playground exists in Palo Alto, CA. It consists of a swinging zone, music zone, “kindness corner”, stage, and specialized equipment such as a custom, two-storey wheelchair accessible playhouse.

It is based on the idea that “We All Deserve a Place to Play’, and will also be attended to by “kindness ambassadors” which are high-school student volunteers to help visitors feel welcomed.

This playground is a flagship of the non-profit company “the Magical Bridge Foundation.” This foundation is known to provide consulting and design services for communities interested in building all-inclusive playgrounds.

The Considerations

While the overall experience sounds positive, there are considerations the city must take on before approving the playground.

According to city reports, the city would require the following to pursue a Magical Bridge playground:

additional resources to staff the playground

$1.9 million with design services charged as a percentage of the total construction costs

a minimum of 0.75 acres (which is larger than the 0.5 acres currently in Steveston).

