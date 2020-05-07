This Vancouver Restaurant Is Selling Sanitizer To Help Save The Aquarium

To help out during the pandemic, Pacific Poke is selling hand sanitizer, with all proceeds going toward the Vancouver Aquarium.
The restaurant is hoping to raise funds, during a time where the aquarium is struggling to tread water.
Pacific Poke, a partner of Ocean Wise, is selling 60 ml containers of sanitizer for four dollars each.
“Dong Lam and I grew up here, and like many locals the Vancouver Aquarium has been a special place for us and our families over the years and they’ve taught us a lot about sustainability,” said Pacific Poke co-founder Michael Tran.
The aquarium had recently applied for emergency funding, as the marine organization has lost millions of dollars, since closing in March.
Vancouver Whitecaps are also lending a helping hand, through selling face masks. All proceeds go toward the Stanley Park facility, as well.
