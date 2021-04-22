Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for future adventures. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel outside of your health authority. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

The wait is over, one of the most iconic rooftop patios in Vancouver, Reflections: The Garden Terrace at Rosewood Hotel Georgia is back… well almost back.

The Reflections patio will officially open on May 1, 2021.

This beautiful outdoor patio is known for its elegance and picture-perfect vibes. Located on the 4th floor of the Rosewood Hotel, it serves as a great place for a bit of a view with some good eats and drinks.

Finally Opening

This patio opening was much anticipated as the Rosewood Hotel Georgia has actually closed itself to guests for over one year now. They just announced this week that it will open its doors again to guests starting May 1.

The hotel tenants, Hawksworth and Bel Café have remained open, but the hotel and all its amenities have remained closed during the pandemic. Despite being closed, Rosewood Hotel Georgia was ranked #2 on the top 10 hotels in Canada.

Book Your Reservations At The Reflections Patio

The Garden Terrace is a well-known spot and serves as an exclusive summer hangout. There are a number of share plates, tapas and interesting cocktails on the menu.

This patio is a big draw every year. Due to the break in 2020, it’s anticipated that many people will want to flock to this dining oasis.

Reflections: The Garden Terrace

When: Opens May 1

Where: Rosewood Hotel Georgia – 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

