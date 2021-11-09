Do you recall dining at Red Robin? Ordering favorites like the “Towering onion rings”, “Freckled Lemonade” or “Clucks and (bottomless) fries?”

The popular restaurant chain hit a bit of a hiatus, with several restaurants around Metro Vancouver closing in the last few years.

However, fans will be happy to learn about a new location opening up soon. Langley will be getting an upgraded Red Robin in Willowbrook Shopping Centre’s new Courtyard development, eventually replacing the one that is currently there.

Red Robin was founded in 1969. It became quickly known for their burgers and drinks. It actually has quite an extensive menu.

There are a wide array of appetizers, sandwiches, entrées and even shakes (i.e. the magic milkshake). One of the best parts is the unlimited free refills on all bottomless sides. That’s right, you can get bottomless fries.

Another always popular item is the massive tower of onion rings.

The new location will be within the courtyard at Willowbrook. This area will have 27,500 sq-ft of outdoor/indoor space and will include firepit, a water feature, and lounge areas. Red Robin is one of the food and beverage options in this new area being constructed. The restaurant itself will be 6,000 sq-ft itself.

“This new location allows Red Robin to continue to serve the neighbourhood and guests we’ve had for nearly three decades,” says Jamie Reeves, Red Robin Canada’s Chief Operating Officer.

More information is to come about the exact opening date.

