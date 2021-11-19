You Can Become a Real Life Barbie At This Local Infinity Gallery

The Moon and Back Gallery has made a reputation for mesmerizing mirrored light rooms with illusions to make for the most amazing surreal pictures. However, one of its most popular displays is actually more of this world.

Bringing back some childhood nostalgia, you can pretend to be a life-sized boxed Barbie doll and people are loving it.

Many fans of the gallery have taken to the Barbie display. Posing in it with some of their best outfits along with some pretty in pink accessories.

You can choose to stand in one that says “Plastic” or “Fantastic” or both. You can even pose with accessories to make the packaging complete.

The fun idea is creating some light-hearted joy, something that the Moon and Back Gallery strives to offer.

They certainly are achieving that with this Barbie display, makes you want to sing “life in plastic…it’s fantastic.”

Other popular displays include the dazzling light room, the neon signs light room, and the tunnel. However, there are 16 different installations that you can enjoy and each are unique and fun.

