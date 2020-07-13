RCMP: Woman Robbed, Sexually Assaulted Near SkyTrain Station Over The Weekend

A woman in Surrey was sexually assaulted, Friday night, after a man with a weapon robbed her, said RCMP.

The police released a statement, saying the incident happened near King George SkyTrain station around 10:45 pm.

RELATED: Surveillance Catches RCMP Dragging Nursing Student and Stepping On Her Head

“The woman was walking under the Expo line toward Fraser Highway, when an unknown male suspect approached her with a weapon,” a release reads. “The male robbed the woman of her personal belongings, then pulled her into the bushes and sexually assaulted her.”

The woman was able to call for help after the man fled, but she sustained minor injuries.

RCMP said the suspect is a white man between 30-40 years old and stands at about 5’10”. He was wearing all black clothing with a red and blue bandana on his face.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or who was driving in the area and may have dash cam footage to contact Surrey RCMP. Or you can contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.

Featured photo: Benjamins Shutter / Flickr