RCMP Releases Annual List of Surrey’s Most Wanted Criminals

Who is on the “naughty list” this year?

The Surrey RCMP do their best to stop criminals and apprehend them, in efforts to keep us safe. Each year, they provide a list of those that are on Surrey’s most wanted list.

These are criminals that are not in custody and the RCMP is asking for public assistance in locating these individuals.

Surrey’s Most Wanted Criminals on the 2021 “Naughty List”

Jason Wood

47 years old – Jason Wood is facing two counts of failure to comply of probation.

Kris Larson

29 years old – Kris Larson is wanted for failure to comply with probation.

Tyler Bennett

32 years old – Tyler Bennett is wanted for assault with a weapon and breach of undertaking.

How Can You Help?

The public is advised to NOT attempt contacting, approaching, or apprehending these individuals on your own. Instead anyone with more information on these individual’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

