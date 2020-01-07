Local Vancouver Ice Cream Shop To Trade Pints of Ice Cream For Pints of Blood

A Vancouver shop is rewarding blood donors this month with ice cream, through its campaign #pintforapint.

Rain or Shine is hosting the annual campaign, where people can donate blood this month and receive a free pint of ice cream.

To get in on the deal, donors must pick up a card from one of the Rain or Shine locations. They then have to visit the Oak Street Clinic to donate blood and get the card stamped.

Then, if you bring it back by January 31st, Rain or Shine will give you free ice cream. The stores locations are in Kitsilano, UBC and on Cambie Street.

On the company website, it explains that Rain or Shine has been running the campaign since their friend’s daughter was diagnosed with Leukaemia.

“Blood is always needed and we hoped to encourage more first time donors to help,” they wrote.

So what are you waiting for? Go ahead – donate and be rewarded for it. Helping others has never been so sweet.

