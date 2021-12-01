This Burnaby Bakery Whips Up The Funkiest Pastries Around

If you’ve been searching for pastries with a bit of an edge, look no further.

Punk Rock Pastries is whipping up some of the funkiest treats around. The Burnaby bakery is anything but ordinary. And it’s that uniqueness that led them to win a challenge on Food Network Canada.

They specialize in custom cakes and pastries that are probably unlike anything you’ve seen (or tasted!) before.

The line-up includes a selection of cookie pies, brownies, vegan treats, cupcakes and donuts. Or visitors can take a walk on the wild side with one of their “crazy weird treats.”

The weird treats include what they refer to as “unicorn poop,” as well as teeny tiny pun cakes.

They also create custom cakes for any occasions. From shark heads to turkeys, they’ve made it all. You can also order some NSFW options, that are perfect for a bachelorette/bachelor party.

Take a look at some of their creations

Punk Rock Pastries

When: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (closed Mondays)

Where: 5548 Hastings Street, Burnaby

