This Fairytale-Inspired Hotel in Langley Is Like Living in a Hallmark Movie

A cozy stay that will make you feel like you’re in a real-life Hallmark movie is not as faraway as you might think. In fact — it’s tucked away right in the Fraser Valley.

Langley’s Princess and the Pea Hotel is the perfect place to be whisked away for a romantic weekend this holiday season. Or anytime, really.

The charming hotel draws inspiration from all your favourite fairytales (quite literally). It’s even in the name. And in keeping with that theme, each of its six rooms is based on a different character.

They include: Sleeping Beauty, Tinkerbell, Snow White, Little Red Ridinghood, Goldilocks and Cinderella.

Each room features WiFi, cable TV, deep soaker tubs (except Tinkerbell), Italian bed and bath linens and a mini fridge stocked with bottled water. There’s also a wraparound veranda and parking available on-site.

This hidden gem has been welcoming guests both near and far since opening back in 1998. Originally built in the 1880s, the space is brimming with history

Each of the rooms perfectly strike that balance between modernity and timeless elegance — with unique tile work and antique furnishings.

The Princess and the Pea Hotel offers warm hospitality with everything you need to feel right at home, including a delicious breakfast spread delivered right to your door with a gentle knock in the morning.

Their signature continental breakfast tray features their finest china with your choice of rich dark roast coffee or brewed tea served alongside a seasonal variety of fresh baked muffins, organic yogurt and fruit.

For those staying longer than a night, they offer a rotating menu. Orders are pre-arranged the day before and will be delivered at the time that suits you best between 7 and 10 a.m.

It’s also located right across from the quaint Tracycakes Bakery Cafe and Porter’s Bistro Coffee and Tea House.

Princess and the Pea Hotel

Address: 21628 48 Avenue, Langley