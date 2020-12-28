Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Prospective Vancouver Home Sold, Guess How Much?

Early in 2020, there was a lot of speculation surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interest in a BC home, specifically in Vancouver’s West End. They appeared to be very interested in a home charmed with character, sitting on the waterfront, spanning an estate of over 12,000 Sq-ft, listed at 3019 Point Grey Road.

Back in January, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were looking, the property was listed for a whopping $36 million.

Of course, the Duke and Duchess ended up purchasing a home south of the border, and in the meantime, the stellar waterfront mansion’s list price was lowered and further bargained with. It eventually sold for a cool $27 million.

Here are some more details about the mansion:

Location: 3019 Point Grey Road, Vancouver West

3019 Point Grey Road, Vancouver West Year Built : 1912

: 1912 Sale Price : $27,000,000

: $27,000,000 Interior : 6,857 Sq-ft

: 6,857 Sq-ft Bedrooms : 6

: 6 Bathrooms: 5

Here is a look at this gorgeous home, that sparked the interest of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

