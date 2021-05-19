The idea of a new 60-acre super park linking two existing areas in Port Moody has been pitched to the city.

A pair of Port Moody councillors is proposing to link the 31.8-acre Westhill Park with the Alfred Howe Greenway and a portion of the old 27.6-acre landfill site along the Barnet Highway.

If approved this park would be massive and connects to the waterfront.

Port Moody City Councillors Diana Dilworth and Meghan Lahti are scheduled to present their idea on Wednesday to the whole committee.

Part of the proposal addresses the increased need for larger park space in Port Moody. This will alleviate some crowding at Rocky Point Park and Bert Flinn Park on the north shore. The expansion is also seen as a cost savings to the city vs. purchasing private land.

The councillors say that “this new space can be planned and designed to include features that we do not necessarily have in our other parks.”

New Amenities Proposed For The Port Moody Super Park:

youth park, including a skateboard park or trials riding obstacles

sports courts for pickleball, tennis and basketball

community gardens

off-leash dog areas

outdoor theatre and concert space

columbarium and memorial space

playground equipment accessible to all ages and abilities

outdoor games like chess and ping pong tables

food and beverage opportunities through restaurants or concessions

The proposal does offer solutions for how to help pay for these amenities through charges the city levies against developers for park acquisitions and improvements.

If approved, this Port Moody super park will surely be a big draw.

