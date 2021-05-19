The idea of a new 60-acre super park linking two existing areas in Port Moody has been pitched to the city.
A pair of Port Moody councillors is proposing to link the 31.8-acre Westhill Park with the Alfred Howe Greenway and a portion of the old 27.6-acre landfill site along the Barnet Highway.
If approved this park would be massive and connects to the waterfront.
RELATED: This Coquitlam Park Could Be a Wild Wonderland 100x Larger Than Stanley Park
Port Moody City Councillors Diana Dilworth and Meghan Lahti are scheduled to present their idea on Wednesday to the whole committee.
Part of the proposal addresses the increased need for larger park space in Port Moody. This will alleviate some crowding at Rocky Point Park and Bert Flinn Park on the north shore. The expansion is also seen as a cost savings to the city vs. purchasing private land.
The councillors say that “this new space can be planned and designed to include features that we do not necessarily have in our other parks.”
New Amenities Proposed For The Port Moody Super Park:
- youth park, including a skateboard park or trials riding obstacles
- sports courts for pickleball, tennis and basketball
- community gardens
- off-leash dog areas
- outdoor theatre and concert space
- columbarium and memorial space
- playground equipment accessible to all ages and abilities
- outdoor games like chess and ping pong tables
- food and beverage opportunities through restaurants or concessions
The proposal does offer solutions for how to help pay for these amenities through charges the city levies against developers for park acquisitions and improvements.
If approved, this Port Moody super park will surely be a big draw.
You Might Also Like:
- Stanley Park Once Had A Zoo And Here’s What It Was Like
- 7 Port Coquitlam Parks Where You Can Now Legally Drink Alcohol
For updates on what is happening in Metro Vancouver, check out our Things To Do section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.