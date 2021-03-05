5 Popular Campsites Near Vancouver You Need To Bookmark

It’s not too soon to start daydreaming about those dog days of summer. Discover Camping is opening up its reservation system in the province this March.

BC residents will also have priority access to campsite reservations throughout the 2021 summer season.

RELATED: Float Homes In Metro Vancouver You Can Own For Under $400K

Campsite reservations have always been a hot commodity but the demand is a lot higher this year, given recent travel restrictions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Reservations can be made up to two months in advance so it’s a good time to start planning where you’d like to spend those warm summer evenings.

5 Popular Campsites Near Vancouver

Alice Lake Provincial Park, Squamish

Find this gem just north of Squamish, which is only about an hour’s drive away from the city. It features 96 vehicle accessible campsites and 12 walk-in sites that are within a close proximity to the parking lot. The campsite also has RV electrical hookups, a day-use picnic area as well as showers and flush toilets.

For the little ones, there’s a playground nearby and plenty of outdoor activities to do in the area.

Porteau Cove, Howe Sound

This little piece of paradise has everything you need for a memorable camping trip. It’s nestled right in between West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay and Squamish. There are 44 vehicle accessible campsites, 16 walk-in sites as well as a variety of cabins and huts available to rent out. It features RV electrical hookups, a picnic area, showers and flush toilets.

It’s also just a short 10 minute drive or so from the beautiful Britannia Beach where you can take part in a plethora of water sports. The area is also home to the Britannia Mine Museum if you’re looking for another family-friendly activity in the area.

Paradise Valley, Squamish



Book a spot at this privately-owned campground in the heart of Sea to Sky Country. The 28 acre nature park is a quieter camping option as it doesn’t allow guests to play loud music.

The private sites also offer RV electrical hookups, clean washrooms, pay showers and access to lush riverside trails.

Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park, Chilliwack

Plan your next camping trip at this spot that has 146 campsites plus additional options for those hoping to do more backcountry camping at Greendrop, Lindeman, Radium and Flora Lakes. The campground features basic facilities including pit toilets and a sani-station. There are no showers available at the property.

It’s in an absolutely breathtaking area with a sandy beach and a boat launch to take advantage of nearby.

Golden Ears Provincial Park, Maple Ridge

This is definitely a must-visit campground this summer. It’s just north of Maple Ridge with three vehicle accessible campgrounds to choose from. Alouette Lake has 206 sites, Gold Creek has 148 sites and the North Beach campground has 55 sites.

It’s also a hot spot for water activities, with a boat launch at Alouette Lake, as well as plenty of picnic areas, showers, pit and flush toilets. Campfires are also permitted at this campground, in the designated metal rings.

For more pristine places to explore in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.