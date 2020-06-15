During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two-month stay in B.C., RCMP spent more than $50,000 on policing.

An Access to Information Request found that RCMP spent $56,384 on overtime and logistics to provide security for the Royal family.

This amount looks at the cost between November 18, 2019 to January 19, 2020. So it doesn’t include salaries or overtime costs after that time period.

The royal couple had temporarily moved to B.C., after announcing they’d be giving up their duties with the Royal family.

They landed in Vancouver Island, although it was rumoured they were looking at places in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, Markle was seen visiting a few local organizations, including the Justice For Girls organization and the Downtown Eastside’s Women’s Centre.

However, they are now said to be living in Los Angeles.

