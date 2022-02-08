Fines Issued After Police Stumble Across an Illegal Nightclub in New West

On January 29, moments shy of midnight, New Westminster Police arrived uninvited to an “illegal nightclub” happening on Front Street.

Unfortunately for this New Westminster party crew, their event was so lit that police walked by on patrol and could tell what was happening.

An illegal, pop-up dance party.

Approximately 150 people were found dancing, not wearing masks, drinking and they were not socially distanced.

Under current Public Health guidance clubs and bars are ordered closed and uninstructed dancing indoors is strictly prohibited.

The New Westminster Police press release referred to the event as an “illegal nightclub,” but the people responsible were only leasing the space for the evening.

They were fined $575.

The building owner has been found to be uninvolved. Unlike the police who happened to walk by, they had no idea what was happening.

