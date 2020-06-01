Police Impound & Fine An “L” Driver For Speeding In A Mercedes-Maybach

An “L” driver just had their $200,000 Maybach-Mercedes Benz impounded for excessive speeding in Vancouver.

Police caught the driver speeding 100 km/hour over the Cambie St. Bridge, Friday, which is double the speed limit.

“Unfortunately not that uncommon,” tweeted Sgt. Mark Christensen, “but this driver was a learner with a supervisor.”

100 kmh over Cambie St bridge, unfortunately not that uncommon but this driver was a learner with a supervisor! $368 & 7 day impound excessive speed and $109 for no “L”! @VancouverPD @ChiefPalmer @VPDTrafficUnit @Eandersen1507 @HChristie2104 pic.twitter.com/yrZExW24JS — Sgt Mark Christensen (@baldguy1363) May 30, 2020

Police fined the driver $386 for speeding and $109 for not having their “L” posted on the back of the vehicle. The Maybach will also be at an impound for a week.

It’s not the first time police caught a new driver, with an expensive car, speeding in Vancouver. An “N” driver and his friend got their luxury cars impounded for speeding in 2018.

