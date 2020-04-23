Police Found A Baby’s Body In A Downtown Eastside Portable Toilet

Police said they found the body of a newborn baby inside a Downtown Eastside portable toilet.

Investigators had taped off an area on Main and Hastings, Wednesday night, where a bank of portable toilets had recently been installed. The area has since been reopened.

RELATED: Officials Suspect Someone Poisoned Meat After Dogs Fall Ill, Coyotes Die

“This is a, without a doubt, an extremely tragic incident,” said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release. “We need to speak with any witnesses and the mother of this baby as we are deeply concerned for her mental and physical well-being. It has been a tough evening for the community and the department.”

The City of Vancouver had recently installed 32 toilets in the Downtown Eastside to help meet COVID-19 health guidelines. The city checks and cleans the toilets twice a day.

When police arrived they said it was, “obvious to responding officers that the baby was deceased.”

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the death and is in the early stages of determining what happened.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.