Playland Announces It’s Reopening This Month Just In Time For Summer

In light of BC’s recent re-opening plan, and with approval from local health authorities, Playland at the PNE will welcome guests from the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley for their opening weekend, starting June 11th from 6pm-11pm.

Returning are some of the favourite attractions that park goers have missed such as the games, rides, attractions and the food.

Playland Opening Details

The amusement park will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-5pm throughout June. The operating dates, however, will expand to more days and nights later in the summer.

Because the park will be operating at a reduced capacity in order to practice social distancing and complying with health protocols, tickets will be limited and people are encouraged to reserve them online.

They will also be “cashless”, so be prepared to pay with Google/Apple pay or tabbing enabled cards.

Enjoy Rides Safely

Ride passes will be available as the season will be offering all of the fan favourites, including the Enterprise, Scrambler and Hell’s Gate.

Playland is stating that guests should comply with public health orders, and not travel outside of their local health authority, and stick to their guidelines if attending the attraction.

Admission is $29.50 for kids and family rides and $39.50 for thrill rides. You can reserve your tickets online via Ticketleader.

