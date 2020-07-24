Buy One Pizza, Get The Second Free at Pizza Hut Right Now

Just in time for the weekend, Pizza Hut is offering a stellar deal, where you can get a second pizza for free.

Right now, if you order a regular-priced pizza online, you’ll get the second one on the house, as long as it’s of equal or lesser value.

You can get in on the deal anytime from now until Sunday, August 2nd. The deal should apply automatically, but otherwise, just add the code 879 before you check out.

If you’re looking for a sweet treat after dinner, McDonald’s is currently offering one dollar soft serve ice cream cones.

