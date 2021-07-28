Pizza Hut Just Brought Back Their Buy One Pizza, Get The Second Free Deal

604 Now | @604now | July 28, 2021
Food
Pizza Hut

Just in time for the long weekend, Pizza Hut is offering a stellar deal, where you can get a second pizza for free.

Right now, if you order a regular-priced large or medium pizza online, you’ll get the second one on the house, as long as it’s of equal or lesser value.

You can get in on the deal anytime from now until Sunday, August 15th. The deal should apply automatically, but otherwise, just add the code 879 before you check out online.

pizza hut bogo

Photo: Pizza Hut / Facebook Page

If you’re looking for a sweet treat after dinner, McDonald’s is still offering one dollar soft serve ice cream cones.

 

For more cheap eats, check out our Deals section.

