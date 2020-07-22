Thousands Petition To Make Masks Mandatory On Transit

As the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise in B.C., thousands have signed a petition to make masks mandatory on transit.

An online petition calls to revise TransLink’s safety plan, as it says it is nearly impossible to social distance on a crowded bus. The link so far has more than 4,000 signatures.

RELATED: B.C. Is At Risk Of ‘Explosive Growth’ in COVID-19 Cases

“Myself and others have been vocal about feeling unsafe while taking transit during the pandemic,” wrote Kelsey Rae, who started the petition. “Translink BC claims to have a plan in place but it does not seem like it is being enforced.”

B.C. saw 102 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend with 30 more announced Tuesday.

While Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal have made face coverings mandatory, Vancouver has yet to do the same.

Although TransLink has tried to encourage people to wear masks, by giving away 15,000 for free. However, a study shows that only about 32% of Canadians wear face coverings in public.

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.