Pet Adoptions Have Surged In B.C. Amid The Pandemic

It seems many British Columbians are not prepared to undergo isolation alone, as pet adoptions are on the rise.

The B.C. SPCA held their 50% off adoption sale in March, but this time 300 of their animals had found a home.

Spokesperson Lorie Chortyk said that may have been the biggest response the organization has had yet to the semi-regular sale. But it didn’t end there, as the SPCA is getting more clicks than usual on their adoption site.

“I think people are at home,” said Chortyk to Global News. “If ever there was a time that they would be thinking they would have the time to introduce a pet and spend time with it, I think it’s now.”

The Tri-City branch of the SPCA has seen the rate of interest for pet adoptions skyrocket. When they would usually have about 25 people vying to take a single animal home, they’re now getting about 200 applications for a single pet.

“Even for our guinea pigs are finding a home. Usually, they stick around,” said branch manager Diane Stebner to TriCity News.

Meanwhile, a Richmond animal shelter has posted a live feed of its kittens. So if you can’t adopt yourself, you can at least enjoy them through your computer.

