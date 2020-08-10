You’ll Be Able To Catch The Perseid Meteor Shower This Week

This week, keep your eyes to the sky as the Perseid meteor shower is set to fly over the city this week.

The meteor shower is happening until August 26th, with its peak happening this Tuesday and Wednesday.

During those days, you could potentially see up to 100 meteors crossing the sky every hour.

While the moon can often overshadow the meteor shower, it is expected to only be 44% illuminated that night. But even with that, try to find a darker place away from city lights to catch the event.

