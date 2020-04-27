People Threw Eggs At Anti-Social Distancing Protesters Over The Weekend

As COVID-19 conspiracy theorists protested through downtown this weekend, Vancouverites heckled and threw eggs at them.

Up to 100 people marched through downtown Vancouver, Sunday, to protest the social distancing rules set in place.

But while people protested others, who were passing by or were on their balconies, heckled the crowd. Many told them to “go home.”

Of course, the #protest in #vancouver is as small and pathetic as it rightly deserves. But oh, look… look what's snuck in. Antivaxxers literally will cause harm with no regret whatsoever. (I darkened the guys sign so you can read, that, in fact, the "lockdown is communism") pic.twitter.com/jTBaLYQav4 — Tyler Black, MD (@tylerblack32) April 26, 2020

And apparently some people through eggs at the crowd.

Really??? Anti-social distancing protest on Beach Ave right now. Chanting: “wake up, freedom, etc.” Eggs were thrown. Police are guiding in front and back. #covidiots #vancouver #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Aw81PkPtmI — evan (@EvanKeast) April 26, 2020

Meanwhile, others took to social media to call the conspiracy theorists out. Another person mentioned her concerns about the protest, despite the city’s rules to fine those who are not distancing.

The biggest problem these days is @VancouverPD @CityofVancouver allowing protestors to mass gather but then tell everyone on television to stay home stay safe and social distance. Why is there no action taking place against people endangering lives? #covidiots #yvr #vancouver — Wanda (@wjbarton) April 27, 2020

This is the second time Vancouver has had these rallies in April. The first was held in front of city hall, where some protesters called the virus “fake news.”

Currently, there are 1,948 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. So, what do you think of the protests?

