People Threw Eggs At Anti-Social Distancing Protesters Over The Weekend

Dana Bowen | April 27, 2020
Vancouver-anti social distancing
Photo: @drpaulhebert , @pepokiss / Twitter

As COVID-19 conspiracy theorists protested through downtown this weekend, Vancouverites heckled and threw eggs at them.

Up to 100 people marched through downtown Vancouver, Sunday, to protest the social distancing rules set in place.

But while people protested others, who were passing by or were on their balconies, heckled the crowd. Many told them to “go home.”

And apparently some people through eggs at the crowd.

Meanwhile, others took to social media to call the conspiracy theorists out. Another person mentioned her concerns about the protest, despite the city’s rules to fine those who are not distancing.

This is the second time Vancouver has had these rallies in April. The first was held in front of city hall, where some protesters called the virus “fake news.”

Currently, there are 1,948 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. So, what do you think of the protests?

