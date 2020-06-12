This Is What a Penthouse On The North Vancouver Waterfront Looks Like (PHOTOS)

As far as penthouses go in Vancouver, this North Vancouver location may be one of the best. The penthouse at the Observatory is a three-level apartment with 12-foot ceilings and a 1,500 sq-ft interior.

However, the top floor alone is reserved solely for the master bedroom, walk-in closet and ensuite bathtub with a custom soaker tub.

With 15 automated blinds and smart home technology, you can press a button and look out the massive windows at any time to see waterfront views.

RELATED: This $12 Million Penthouse Features A 2,393 Sq. Ft Terrace (PHOTOS)

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location: 2901-120 W 2nd Street, North Vancouver

Year Built: 1990

Sale Price: $4,998,000

Interior: 2,321 square-feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

And here’s a peek inside:

Interested in more luxury properties around Metro Vancouver? Check out this $11.5 million Surrey mansion.

For more real estate in Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.