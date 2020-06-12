This Is What a Penthouse On The North Vancouver Waterfront Looks Like (PHOTOS)

As far as penthouses go in Vancouver, this North Vancouver location may be one of the best. The penthouse at the Observatory is a three-level apartment with 12-foot ceilings and a 1,500 sq-ft interior.
However, the top floor alone is reserved solely for the master bedroom, walk-in closet and ensuite bathtub with a custom soaker tub.
With 15 automated blinds and smart home technology, you can press a button and look out the massive windows at any time to see waterfront views.
RELATED: This $12 Million Penthouse Features A 2,393 Sq. Ft Terrace (PHOTOS)
Here’s a few numbers to get you started:
- Location: 2901-120 W 2nd Street, North Vancouver
- Year Built: 1990
- Sale Price: $4,998,000
- Interior: 2,321 square-feet
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3
And here’s a peek inside:
Interested in more luxury properties around Metro Vancouver? Check out this $11.5 million Surrey mansion.
For more real estate in Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.