Pay Parking Coming To 3 Popular West Vancouver Parks

Nothing gold can stay, long summer days at the beach and free parking. To that effect pay parking is coming to threeWest Vancouver parks – Lighthouse Park, Nelson Canyon Park and White Lake Trail and Whytecliff Park.

North Vancouver city council voted unanimously to start the planning stages of a seasonal parking program at these attractions.

Pay Parking West Vancouver

The council wants to implement paid parking to cover the increasing cost of maintenance which have risen over the years due to the popularity of the parks.

In 2017, the council originally voted no to the same proposal, but after the pandemic the parks saw a spike in visitors which led to a reconsideration.

Councillor Craig Cameron noted that many municipalities in the region already charge for parking at their parks and that North Vancouver would be the odd one out if it did not.

Concerns about people avoiding parking fees by parking on surrounding neighbourhood streets was a factor brought up. To combat this, council is planning to introduce residential only permits for those living in the area.

Council states all the proceeds from paid parking would be used to pay for park maintenance.

