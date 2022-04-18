Vancouver’s Popular 120 Seat Beer Garden Patio Opens This Week

Warm weather and outdoor beer gardens go hand in hand, hence why this place is a perfect spot to cheers in the sun.

That Parallel 49 Brewing Company in Vancouver is reopening their massive beer garden this Spring on April 22 which features a 120-seat patio. Along with its full selection of beers, they also have a full kitchen and amazing views.

With social activities resuming and plans finally being made, this may be the perfect spot to plan your next friendly gathering.

RELATED: This Restaurant Is Essentially A Treehouse With Stunning Views of Vancouver

Cool Features To Enjoy:

Views of the mountains

Giant brewery tanks of beer with craft beer brewing

Edison lights strung across

Lush green Japanese maple trees in wooden barrels for decor

120 seats (we already said that but worth re-mentioning because whoa!)

A full kitchen with delicious eats

A Closer Look At The Vancouver Patio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amie Wong (@vancityamie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parallel 49 Brewing Company (@parallel49beer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Dear Beers 🍻 (@mydearbeers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WOK n ROGER (@woknroger)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @beerconsulate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Fennell (@beerbarleyandfood)

Parallel 49 Beer Garden Patio

Opens: April 22

Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Hours: Open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

For more bites and drinks in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.