29 Of The Most Overrated Things In Vancouver, According to Vancouver

Overrated is defined by Oxford dictionary as being rated or valued too highly.

We asked our 604 Now audience to share what they believe are the most overrated thing in Vancouver and we received over 300 responses.

Some comments called into question whether or not the respondents knew what overrated meant. For the most part though, we understood the points the audience was trying to get across.

As the comments came in, commenters from other municipalities including Surrey were very pleased to read this list.

Vancouver, we asked and you answered. Here are 35 of the most overrated things in Vancouver, according to you.

1. Teslas.

2. “Salty people who can’t afford a Tesla. 🤣” (an obvious response to #1)

3. Vancouver itself

4. Property values (who can blame them)

5. Bike lanes

6. Public transportation

7. The Steam Clock

8. Vancouver’s “Green Initiatives”

9. Sushi

10. Gas prices (this comment was dropped before gas prices cracked $2/L)

11. The Wharf at White Rock (technically not in Vancouver, we know)

12. The people

13. Japadog

14. The wooden roller coaster at Playland

15. Avocados

16. The giant barge that ran aground on the Vancouver Seawall. (People also pointed out it was an overrated selfie destination).

17. Stanley Park (c’mon?)

18. Restaurants

19. Robson Street

20. Online dating apps

21. Being a hipster

22. The Mayor and city council

23. The Parks Board

24. “Woke” people

25. Bryan Adams

26. Michael Bublé

27. YVR Airport (it’s constantly ranked #1 in North America, so it can’t be that bad..?)

28. “The seagulls in the McDonalds parking lot”…

29. 604 Now (ugh, thanks?)

Do you agree or disagree with the list? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Join our page on Facebook or drop your two cents in the comments below!

