The Othello Tunnels are Set to Partially Reopen This Summer

After enduring the aftermath of a colossal atmospheric river event in 2021, the iconic Othello Tunnels in Coquihalla Canyon Park have remained closed. This has left locals waiting in anticipation for their revival, and the wait is finally over!

BC Parks will soon be moving forward with the restoration process, paving the way for the beloved tunnels to once again welcome visitors.

RELATED: 5 Easy-Access Hikes With Waterfalls Within an Hour from Vancouver

Repairs Phase 1: Entrance to Tunnel 2

In a recent announcement, BC Parks unveiled their phased approach to reopening the Othello Tunnels.

Phase one of the restoration process is scheduled to take place between April and July 2024. They will be focusing on the rehabilitation of facilities and access from the park entrance to the end of the second tunnel. This phase signifies a significant milestone as it marks the reopening of this section in July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Parks (@yourbcparks)

The restoration efforts will focus on repairing the rock slope and maintaining the tunnel for the trail. This will help mitigating future flood damage risks.

BC Parks will be working closely with First Nations and cultural heritage specialists to preserve archaeological and heritage values throughout the construction process.

Repairs Phase 2: Full Trail Repairs

Looking ahead, phase two of the repairs promises the complete restoration of the Othello Tunnels. They anticipate that the trail will befully reopened by 2025.

Repairs will include the replacement of the first bridge with a modern single span bridge. However, the timing of phase two depends on strategic considerations such as the impact on fish habitats, and environmental sustainability.