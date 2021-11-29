Recent String Of Storms Has Caused Heavy Damage To The Othello Tunnels (PHOTOS)

The damage done by the recent storms have left a devastating mark on many of BC’s beautiful sites.

A casualty of the storms is one of B.C.’s most beloved landmarks, the Othello Tunnels in Hope.

Each year, people visit the area to take pictures of its standing beauty. However recent images of the tunnels damage by tumbling rocks and trees have left many stunned.

The load of the water floating around the tunnels was turbulent last week, as a result it entered the bridge and tunnels and caused severe damage.

With more rain still to come, Hope is doing its best to prepare for more potential damage. Crews are working hard to clean up the effects of the last atmospheric river.

The devastation in this area is enough to leave anyone speechless, with Hope and other surrounding cities suffering tremendously as a result of the floods.

Take A Look At Othello Tunnels Now

It’s hard to unsee, especially when you know what Othello Tunnels looked like before the storm.

