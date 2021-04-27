This Vancouver Spot Has Takeout Taco Kits & Make-Your-Own Margaritas

Whether you’re looking for an at-home Cinco De Mayo celebration, a typical taco night in or a beach picnic featuring the best Mexican eats — Ophelia has just the thing for you.

The Olympic Village eatery has just launched an all-new Cene Desde Casa take-home menu. So you can bring the Mexican Cocina home with you.

The line-up includes a variety of fresh to-go options, including taco kits, dinner entrees and make-your-own margarita mixes.

Ophelia’s Take-Home Kits

For a limited-time only, customers can pick up a 1 lb. Tacos de Carnitas kit for four. It includes pork confit, cilantro and onion, chili de arbol salsa, corn tortillas and a margarita kit (6 servings) for $75.

The shake-your-own drink kits come with all the ingredients needed to make a batch of refreshing cocktails, including: a 375 ml bottle of Jose Cuervo Reposado or a 750 ml Gran Centenario Plata tequila, house-made Margarita mix, pink salt and fresh lime.

Ophelia’s to-go menu also features custom taco kits in five flavours: carnitas, cochinita pibil (achiote braised pork), al pastor, suadero (brisket) and a vegan guajilo-marinated portobello mushroom. The kits can feed one, two or four people.

They also come with your choice of picnic-ready appetizers, side dishes and authentic Mexican dinner plates such as pollo en mole (roasted chicken with house mole sauce), enchiladas gratinadas, and 16 oz. grilled Cache Creek ribeye.

The must-try menu is available for both take-out and delivery. Customers can place an order by visiting the restaurant’s website.

Ophelia

When: Open daily for Happy Hour and dinner service

Where: 165 West 2nd Avenue, Olympic Village, Vancouver

For more eats in Vancouver and beyond, check out our Food section.