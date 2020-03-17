Ontario and Calgary Have Declared a State of Emergency – Is Vancouver Next?

As Canada reaches more than 400 cases of COVID-19, cities and provinces are declaring a State of Emergency.

That includes Ontario and Calgary; but is Vancouver next?

Calgary Mayor, Naheed Nenshi, announced a local state of emergency, Sunday.

The city has closed all city-owned and operated facilities, as well as the Calgary Public Library and the Calgary Zoo.

The Albertan city said they expect to have at least 3,500 people working from home this week.

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a State of Emergency as well, as the province sees its first death due to COVID-19.

Ontario will mandate the closure of bars and restaurants, but many public places will stay open.

“The vast majority of businesses, including those most vital to day-to-day life, will not be affected by this order,” Ford said.

Meanwhile, Metro Vancouver has closed down several shops and facilities this week. The Park Board is closing community centres, pools, fitness centres, ice rinks and golf courses, along with all Vancouver Public Library locations.

Surrey, Delta, Burnaby and Coquitlam have all done the same. But with more than 100 cases of COVID-19 in B.C., the city has yet to claim the pandemic as an emergency.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart is urging the public to stay inside when possible. But he said the situation is not dire enough to call it an emergency.

