One Of Japan’s Most Popular Ramen Restaurants Is Opening In Vancouver

Menya Itto has been a popular ramen restaurant according to Japanese consumers for quite some time, securing a bronze Tabelog Award many times over.
The restaurant is now opening its first North American location, and will be in Vancouver.
RELATED: The Best Ramen Spots In Metro Vancouver To Warm You Up Right Now
Tabelog Awards are awarded based on consumer popularity and opinion.
Ramen is a traditional Japanese noodle soup and Vancouver is already something of a ramen destination spot.
To be highly rated in Japan is saying something, time will tell how Vancouverites rate this new restaurant.
View this post on Instagram
Menya Itto has its soft opening scheduled for Wednesday, March 16 at 1479 Robson St. It’ll be open daily at 11:30am for lunch (max 30 bowls) and again at 5pm for dinner (max 30 bowls).
The restaurant will not accept reservations, and will operate on a first come first serve basis.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.